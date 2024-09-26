ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Working On Modalities To Extend SoO With Kuki Militant Groups

New Delhi: The Home Ministry is working on some strict rules that are to be imposed while extending the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki militants from Manipur, government sources said.

The actions are being taken following allegations that the Kuki militants are involved in the present violence in the state.

According to sources, the Home Ministry has taken strong note of the allegations made against the Kuki outfits. Also, the Ministry is examining the involvement of such terror groups in Manipur violence, the official told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

According to the official, the SoO will be revised with some new restrictions, including movement of the cadres within the designated areas only, abjure participation in public protest, strictly avoid use of arms, proper reporting to the joint monitoring group (JMG) among others.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently said that the violence in Manipur is not related to terrorism.

The SoO agreement was signed with the 25 armed Kuki militant groups of Manipur in 2008 and since then, the extension has been renewed every year. The last extension expired on February 29.

Suspension of Operations (SoS)

The SoS was first signed between the Government of India, Manipur government and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) on August 22, 2008, to cease hostilities. The militant groups agreed to stop any form of violence. The Centre and the state government also agreed that no operation would be launched against the signatories if they abide by the agreement’s terms.

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) consisting of principal secretary (Home), inspector general of additional director general (intelligence), representatives of army, paramilitary forces and home ministry was set up. The JMG was tasked to meet every month and check if the militant groups are abiding by the terms of the agreement. However, some terms of the agreement have been revised at least thrice over the years.

According to the agreement, cadres of the militant groups need to stay in designated camps, they are paid a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and such camps will not be located close to populated areas and National Highways as well as far away from international borders. Not more than 20 percent of cadres will be allowed to leave the camp at any given time.