MHA Warns Of Fake Army Donation Scams Online, Urges Public To Verify Social Media Campaigns

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has put out a public notification for citizens to be on alert and verify any information that they see on social media regarding donations for the Army.
Given the spurt in misinformation and online fraud in the backdrop of the emerging national security environment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for greater public awareness and vigil regarding social media posts.
The warning comes at a time when the public is already on edge following heightened security measures across the country, including airport shutdowns and tightened surveillance. With the digital ecosystem becoming a hotspot for misinformation, authorities are now doubling down on cyber vigilance.
The trigger for the MHA advisory on Wednesday was believed to be the new threats of online scams and impersonation during "challenging times." MHA specifically warned citizens not to be tricked by fake donation requests pretending to support the armed forces.
"Be cautious during these challenging times. Be sure to check the authenticity of any information found on social media before trusting it. Report a fake account here: ‘Report & Check Suspect’ on cybercrime.gov.in," the advisory stated.
MHA stated there has been an increase in cybercriminals pretending to be members of the armed forces and trying to collect fake donations from unsuspecting citizens. The ministry urged people to be cautious before donating to a fundraiser.
"VERIFY BEFORE YOU DONATE! Imposters are posing as armed forces personnel to collect fake donations. Always verify donation requests before contributing, report such accounts,” the advisory emphasised.
To counter such scams, the ministry has asked users to report suspicious online activities and fake accounts using the ‘Report & Check Suspect’ feature on the official portal.
Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal, speaking about multi-layered threats, told ETV Bharat, "these incidents are part of a broader trend of digital exploitation during national emergencies.”
“These are testing times, and there are different ways in which they [cybercriminals] can attack,” Duggal said, listing three key threats: *FAKE donation drives in the name of the Army.
*Spam and malware-laden calls *Circulation of false government notification
Duggal added: "At this time, it’s better for all of us to be a bit careful and maintain basic due diligence."