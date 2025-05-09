ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Warns Of Fake Army Donation Scams Online, Urges Public To Verify Social Media Campaigns

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has put out a public notification for citizens to be on alert and verify any information that they see on social media regarding donations for the Army.

Given the spurt in misinformation and online fraud in the backdrop of the emerging national security environment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for greater public awareness and vigil regarding social media posts.

The warning comes at a time when the public is already on edge following heightened security measures across the country, including airport shutdowns and tightened surveillance. With the digital ecosystem becoming a hotspot for misinformation, authorities are now doubling down on cyber vigilance.

The trigger for the MHA advisory on Wednesday was believed to be the new threats of online scams and impersonation during "challenging times." MHA specifically warned citizens not to be tricked by fake donation requests pretending to support the armed forces.

"Be cautious during these challenging times. Be sure to check the authenticity of any information found on social media before trusting it. Report a fake account here: ‘Report & Check Suspect’ on cybercrime.gov.in," the advisory stated.

MHA stated there has been an increase in cybercriminals pretending to be members of the armed forces and trying to collect fake donations from unsuspecting citizens. The ministry urged people to be cautious before donating to a fundraiser.