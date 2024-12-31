ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Wants NE States To Ensure Mapping Demographic Data Along India-Myanmar Border

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked that state governments, especially in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur to map demographic data of people along the India-Myanmar border to help in fencing the border and stop the infiltration. The statement given by the ministry in its year-end review 2024 assumes significance following the fact that the central government earlier this year has scrapped the free movement regime (FMR) along the India -Myanmar border.

"MHA decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to ensure the internal security of the country and maintain the demographic structure of India’s Northeastern states bordering Myanmar," the review report of the ministry said. The Home Ministry also decided to fence the Indo-Myanmar border. The review report while reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to build a terror-free country, further said that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is heading towards achieving this goal with the approach of zero-tolerance against terror.

“Under this vision, the MHA designated Hizb-ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organisation under UAPA. Designated Goldy Brar & Qasim Gujjar as terrorists. Nine organisations have been declared as Unlawful organizations,” the MHA said.

It further said that in another significant step towards this goal, two different categories of explosive detectors indigenously manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Department of Atomic Energy, and DRDO were handed over to the Director, IB, by the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India for security forces.

“The indigenously developed detectors are to be handed over by IB to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment,” the ministry said. The report further mentioned that Union Home Minister Shah chaired a high-level meeting with various heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of IB, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country, in New Delhi. It said, “The MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and efficacy.”

Shah stressed greater synergy among all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystems to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country. “The Union Home Minister also stressed constituting a team of young, technically proficient, and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising big data and AI/ML-driven analytics and technological advancements,” the MHA said.