MHA’s 11-Point Strategy to Dismantle Terror Eco-System in J&K

New Delhi: Shocked over the recent terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has chalked out an 11-point targeted strategy to dismantle the terror eco-system.

Disclosing this in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Ministry of State for Home Nityanand Rai highlighted effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures as well as dismantling of the terror ecosystem using the whole-of-government approach as the two major policies to fight the present situation.

He further said that crackdown on terror finance such as seizure and attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant sections of law and banning of anti-national organizations, preventive operations involving identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism are the other major initiatives.

According to Rai, there will be a multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration. Enhancement of counter insurgency grid. Special focus on modernization and strengthening of security equipment. Round-the-clock nakas at strategic points. Intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations. Sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir as well as day & night area domination are the other few focus areas where the law enforcing agencies are working to dismantle the terror eco-system.