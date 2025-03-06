MHA Retains Z-Category Security For Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After Review

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will continue getting Z category security provided by the Home Ministry. The decision was taken following a security review meeting held at the Home Ministry.

“A security review meeting was held at the Home Ministry following which it was decided to continue Z category security to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said an official from the security establishment. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) security review meeting was convened after post-election results were announced.

The Delhi police provide Z-category security to Kejriwal

According to the official, further decisions will be taken based on IB and Delhi police threat assessment. Delhi police security wing is likely to send a report to the Home Ministry on the current security and their threat assessment.

Arvind Kejriwal lost his MLA seat in Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that assessment of the threat perception of VIPs as well as VVIPs are conducted by different security agencies on the direction of the MHA.

Chaired by senior officials of IB, Home Ministry, RAW and several other security agencies, threat review meetings take place from time to time. During such meetings, a detailed review takes place on the necessity of providing security to an individual.

In this meeting, a decision is made on whether to downgrade or upgrade the security of a protected. “Such meetings exclusively review the threat perception of prominent individuals. And after a thorough review, if it is found that a particular individual required protection, then the next step of providing VIP security is taken,” a senior official said.

Following the formation of the new government in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is getting Z-category security cover, whereas X-category security cover has been provided to other ministers, including Ravinder Indraj Singh and Pankaj Singh.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has Z-category security while Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood have Y-category security cover as provided by the Delhi police.

