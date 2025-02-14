ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Requests President For Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate booked Delhi minister Satyendar in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and arrested him in May 2022.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has requested the president to grant sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources said on Friday.

The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said.

The ministry requested the sanction based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of "adequate proof", they added. The federal agency booked Jain in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and arrested him in May 2022.

He is currently out on bail and has been charge-sheeted by the ED. The money-laundering case stems from an August 2017 FIR filed against Jain and others by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in December 2018, stating that the alleged disproportionate assets were to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than Jain's known sources of income during 2015-17.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has requested the president to grant sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources said on Friday.

The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said.

The ministry requested the sanction based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of "adequate proof", they added. The federal agency booked Jain in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and arrested him in May 2022.

He is currently out on bail and has been charge-sheeted by the ED. The money-laundering case stems from an August 2017 FIR filed against Jain and others by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in December 2018, stating that the alleged disproportionate assets were to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than Jain's known sources of income during 2015-17.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI MINISTER SATYENDARMONEY LAUNDERING CASEBHARATIYA NAGARIK SURAKSHA SANHITACENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.