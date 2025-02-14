ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Requests President For Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has requested the president to grant sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources said on Friday.

The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said.

The ministry requested the sanction based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of "adequate proof", they added. The federal agency booked Jain in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and arrested him in May 2022.