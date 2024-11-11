ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Makes Sports Participation Mandatory For All Ranks Of CRPF Personnel

New Delhi: To keep jawans and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fit, the Home Ministry has mandated all personnel of the force, irrespective of their age to participate in any form of sports. The initiative, according to a senior CRPF official, will keep the personnel fit and healthy. In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent meeting with the top officials of the CRPF, gave the directions to chalk out a strategy so that the junior and senior level officials keep participating in any two forms of sports.

Following the directives, the country’s largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel is working on the strategy to implement the initiatives. “Apart from keeping themselves fit, the officials can also represent CRPF in national and international sports competitions,” the official told ETV Bharat here on Monday.

As decided, videography and photography will be conducted for the officials participating in the sports and games. "There will be morning marking/PT sessions as well as evening sports, where all officials, regardless of their age or rank, will take part," the official stated.

Instructions have also been issued to identify different forms of sports for different age categories. Directives have also been issued to the sector, range, group centre, battalion and company level of the CRPF for implementation of the initiatives.

“Such an initiative is indeed very much necessary following the fact that CRPF is engaged in maintaining India’s internal security as well as fighting terrorism, insurgency and Naxalites,” the official added.