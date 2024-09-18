MHA Initiates Massive Filling Up Of Security Vacuum In Naxal-Affected States

New Delhi: With an aim of completely eradicating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026, the Union Home Ministry has started a massive filling up of security vacuum and intelligence-based operations in naxal-affected States.

A senior official in the Home Ministry said the commencement of the final phase of the campaign to end Left Wing Extremism in all states including Chhattisgarh started from August 24 this year.

"Speedy investigation and prosecution of LWE cases besides targeting the LWE ecosystems saturation of government schemes in core areas have also been initiated,” the official said. According to the official, the Home Ministry and Chhattisgarh Government will jointly run a campaign to educate people left illiterate due to LWE.

"Chhattisgarh government will soon bring a new surrender policy so that youth will be able to give up arms and join the mainstream,” the official added. The official was talking to a selected group of journalists over the 100-days achievements of the Home Ministry in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

Three new criminal laws with updated ICJS application

Software patches have been designed and deployed in Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Pillar Applications to incorporate the new criminal laws. A mobile and web application, ‘NCRB SANKALAN of Criminal Laws,’ has been designed to help users navigate the new criminal laws and till date has been downloaded approximately 5.85 lakh times. From July 1 till September 3, a total of 5.56 Lakh FIRs have been registered under BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Disaster Management

Approximately Rs 12,554 crores have been sanctioned so far from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, National Disaster Response Fund, State Disaster Mitigation Fund and State Disaster Response Fund to various states for urban flood management, fire services, glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation and other disaster mitigation. Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Mitigation Programme for four states with an outlay of Rs 150 crores will help Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to adopt various structural and non-structural mitigation measures to address the risks of GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood).

Trusted Traveler Programme ‘Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Travelers Programme’ (FTI-TTP)

FTI-TTP aims to facilitate international mobility with faster, smoother, secure immigration clearance. In the initial phase, it has been started for Indian nationals and OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cardholders on a gratis basis. So far, 18400 individuals/travellers (Indian & OCI Card Holders) have been registered in the programme (online portal) for availing the service. 60% faster immigration clearance (1,500 passengers have been granted faster immigration clearance through e-Gates so far). FTI-TTP was deployed at IGI Airport, T-3 Terminal, New Delhi on 22.06.2024.

In the first phase, apart from Delhi Airport, major airports including, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, have been identified for this programme.

MANAS (Narcotics Intelligence Centre) Helpline

MANAS (Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System) has been designed as a unified platform for citizens to report and address drug-related issues via multiple communication channels. It has also been integrated with MoSJE helpline-14446. All ANTFs (Anti-Narcotics Task Forces) of State Police will be integrated with the MANAS Helpline very soon.

Initiatives to tackle cybercrime

5,000 cyber commandos to be trained in a period of five years. These cyber commandos will assist States/UTs and Central agencies in cyber patrolling to secure digital space. In the longer run, commandos become the first responder in case of cyber-attacks in various States/UTs. The training of senior police officers commenced at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad on September 2. The training at other institutes IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Gujarat, National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Goa, Gandhinagar and other institutions will commence in September-October this year. Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) established at I4C with representatives of major banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and States/UTs law enforcement agencies will work together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle online financial crimes.

Rooftop Solar Power

The Home Ministry entered into an umbrella MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the installation of grid-connected rooftop solar PV plants in the residential and non-residential buildings of CAPFs and NSG on a RESCO model. Out of a total allocated capacity of 16.48 MW, PPA has been signed at 38 locations with a capacity of 14.16 MW. Three solar plants with a capacity of 1080 KW have also been installed.

Improving Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project in Jammu and Kashmir

The project will improve the competitiveness and climate resilience of the farmers through a value-chain approach. The components of the project include climate-smart and market-led production, agri-business ecosystem development support, and support to vulnerable communities.

The total project cost US$ 217.3 million of which US$100 million (46 per cent) is a loan component from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). This aims to be implemented in 90 blocks of 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The creation of five new districts in the union territory Ladakh and the renaming of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to ‘Shri Vijay Puram’ has also been highlighted as the achievements of the Home Ministry in the first 100-days of Narendra Modi 3.0 term.