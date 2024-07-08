ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Exploring Legal Options to Initiate Actions against IPS Duo of Kolkata

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is exploring legal options to initiate disciplinary actions against two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who are posted in Kolkata over a complaint received from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Governor Bose, recently sent a report to the Home Ministry alleging that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goyal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee were functioning in a manner “completely unbecoming of a public servant”.

“Yes, the ministry has received a report over the two IPS officers from the West Bengal Governor. The ministry is exploring all legal options to initiate actions,” said a senior official to ETV Bharat.

Bose alleged that the two IPS officers have been engaged in misconduct and were functioning in an unbecoming of members of all-India services.

The official, however, said that MHA could not initiate action unilaterally against IPS officers serving in a state as the disciplinary authority competent to do so was the CM of the state concerned, as per rules governing All-India Services.

“Yes, the centre can’t take any unilateral actions against an all India service officer who is posted in a particular State,” said retired IPS officer Prakash Singh to this correspondent.