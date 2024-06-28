MHA Chalks Out Elaborate Plan To Implement New Criminal Laws

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has chalked out an elaborate plan to start implementing three new criminal laws from July 1. Accordingly, the officer-in-charge of each police station in all States and UTs will highlight the key features of the new laws to the stakeholders.

“The programme at the police station or a suitable place will involve women, youth, students, senior citizens, retired police officers, eminent personalities, members of Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi Centres, Local Peace Committees and also educational institutions like schools and colleges,” the MHA said.

All higher education institutions under UGC, AICTE and CFIs as well as in the States and UTs will organise day-long activities on the same day, focused group discussions, workshops, seminars, Q & A sessions, quizzes on various provisions of new criminal laws, highlighting the major transformation intended to achieve the ends of justice or Nyay with wide participation of students, faculties and other staff.

The three new bills, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill, 2023, were passed by both Houses of Parliament, assented to by the President Droupadi Murmu and notified in the Gazette of India on December 25, 2023.

The Central Government appointed July 1, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of these three laws shall come into force.

Following the publication of the gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs held regular meetings with States and UTs.