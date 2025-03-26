MHA Blocked 7.81 Lakh SIM Cards And Over 2 Lakh IMEIs As Fight Against 'Pig Butchering' Scam Continues

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Enhancing the mechanism to deal with cybercrime, including the "Pig Butchering" scam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked more than 7.81 lakhs SIM cards and 2,08,469 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs) as reported by police authorities till February 28.

Informing this in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Centre supplements the initiatives of the states and Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance to fight against cyber crime and "Pig Butchering".

A pig butchering scam is a long-term scam that combines romance scams and investment frauds, where victims are lured into investing in fraudulent schemes, often involving cryptocurrency, with the ultimate goal of stealing their assets.

Stating that 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System', has been launched in year 2021 under I4C, for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, Kumar said that financial amount of more than Rs 4,386 crore has been saved in more than 13.36 lakh complaints so far.

"A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints," he added.

The minister said that 'Sahyog' portal has been launched to expedite the process of sending notices to IT intermediaries by the Appropriate Government or its agency under clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 to facilitate the removal or disabling of access to any information, data or communication link being used to commit an unlawful act.

"I4C proactively identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 Whatsapp accounts used for digital arrest," he said.

The minister informed that a State of the Art Centre, Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been established at I4C where representatives of major banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and representatives of states and UTs law enforcement agency are working together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle cybercrime.

"A suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by I4C on September 10 last year in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. So far, more than 8 lakh suspect records and more than 20 lakh mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of the suspect registry and saved more than Rs 2889 crores," he said.

Referring to the 'Pratibimb' map, the minister said that the module facilitates seeking and receiving of techno-legal assistance by law enforcement agencies from I4C and other SMEs. "It has led to the arrest of 6,046 accused, 17,185 linkages and 36,296 cyber investigation assistance requests," he said.