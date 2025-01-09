MHA Asks States And UTs To Organise 100-Day Intensified Campaign In Prison To Eliminate TB

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the States and the Union Territories (UTs) to organise a 100-day intensified campaign on tuberculosis (TB) elimination in prisons and correctional institutions as part of the Central government’s commitment to eliminating the disease from India.

Emphasising that inadequate screening and lack of awareness are seen as key challenges in controlling TB inside prisons, the Home Ministry said that tuberculosis is a significant public health concern in the prisons as the closed setting and crowded areas in the prison have the potential risk of becoming a breeding ground for TB transmission, exacerbating the burden of the disease within the incarcerated populations and posing a risk to public health upon prisoners’ release and also during their periodic introduction with their visitors.

As part of its commitment to eliminating tuberculosis in India the government of India has recently launched a 100-day intensified campaign on TB elimination which started on December 7, 2024. The nationwide initiative is a significant part of the government of India’s commitment to improving public health by eliminating TB resulting in a reduction in mortality rates.

Through the latter the home ministry has suggested to the states and UTs to organise screening camps (Nikshay Shivir) in all prisons, covering all prison inmates in consultation with the state health department, state TB officers and district TB officers during the period from February 3 to February 15.

It has also been suggested to take Ni-kshay (pledge) during the period from January 27 to February 2. “Display of information, education and communication (IEC) material in all prison offices and organizations. Awareness generation about tuberculosis in the staff of prisons and correctional institutions,” the letter stated.

The states and UTs are requested to get in touch with the district TB officers for organising the screening camps in the prisons and get IEC materials for display inside prisons.

“The active indulgence of prison authorities in this special campaign is expected to contribute substantially to TB control efforts. All States and UTs are therefore requested to engage the prison authorities in taking active steps for comprehensive screening of prison inmates as well as prison officers and for generating awareness about Tuberculosis in the prisons which can contribute towards the elimination of TB,” the letter written by director (Prison Reforms) in the home ministry, Arun Sobti said.