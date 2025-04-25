ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Asks Security Agencies To Provide Inputs For Preparing SOP For Tourists

New Delhi: Shocked over the massacre of 26 people at Baisaran meadows in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the central security and intelligence agencies to provide inputs for preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be followed by the local administrations to ensure safety and security of tourists.

"Following the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, the MHA has asked the security agencies to provide inputs for preparing an SOP for travellers and local administration in Jammu & Kashmir," said an official privy to the development.

The development assumes significance following the fact that during an all-party meeting in New Delhi over the Pahalgam massacre, the Centre has admitted to a serious security lapse in Pahalgam. Officials from the MHA as well as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), who were present in Thursday’s meeting, informed that the local police were unaware of the visit of tourists to Baisaran.

"The local police were not informed by the travellers. However, Baisaran is located in a hilly area which is not motorable," the officials said. The Baisaran meadow is located about six km from Pahalgam town, and the road passes through forest streams and is mostly not motorable. Ironically, no security is deployed along this six km route.