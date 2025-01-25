MHA Approves FCRA License To Banke Bihari Temple Following Court Approval

New Delhi: The union Home Ministry on Saturday said that it has approved Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA) license to the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh to receive foreign funds following a latest court approval.

“FCRA is approved after due application and its processing after court approval. As per application they receive a lot of foreign currencies in their chest and also intend to receive donations from abroad,” the home ministry said.

Banke Bihari temple is currently managed by the court and the court has formed a management committee, which has applied for an FCRA license.

“The temple used to be managed by a family of priests and was under private management earlier,” the home ministry informed.

Along with Thakur Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj, three more NOGs from Uttar Pradesh received FCRA license from the home ministry this year. The other three NGOs working in the field of culture & education, social as well economics include National Youth Foundation, Association For the Prevention of Blindness and The Galaxy Educational & Social Development Charitable Trust.

As per government statistics, there are 16089 active NGOs and associations having FCRA license with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka being the three top States with maximum number of FCRA license holders.

According to the statistics, Tamil Nadu has 2382 associations with FCRA license followed by Maharashtra 1744 and Karnataka 1441.

Purpose of FCRA, 2010

FCRA, 2010 has been enacted by the Parliament to consolidate the law to regulate the acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies and to prohibit acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to national interest and for matters connected therewith.

Who can receive foreign contribution?

Any “Person” can receive foreign contributions having a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme with FCRA registration and prior permission from the Central Government.

Who cannot receive foreign contribution?

The Section 3(1) of FCRA, 2010, describes individuals or associations prohibited from accepting foreign contributions. A candidate for election; correspondent, columnist, cartoonist, editor, owner, printer or publisher of a registered newspaper; public servant, judge, government servant or employee of any corporation or any other body controlled or owned by the government; member of any legislature; political party or office bearer thereof; organization of a political nature as may be specified under sub-section (1) of Section 5 by the Central Government as well as association or company engaged in the production or broadcast of audio news or audio visual news or current affairs programmes through any electronic mode, or any other electronic form as defined in clause (r) of sub-section (1) of Section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 or any other mode of mass communication;

Can foreign contribution be received in rupees?

Any donation, delivery or transfer received from a ‘foreign source’ whether in rupees or in foreign currency is construed as ‘foreign contribution’ under FCRA, 2010. Such transactions including interest on foreign contribution or income derived from foreign contribution even in rupees terms are considered as foreign contribution.

Eligibility Criteria For Grant Of Registration

For grant of registration under FCRA, 2010, the association should be registered under an existing statute like the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 or section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 (Now Section8 of Companies Act, 2013) etc.

The associations should be in existence for at least three years and have undertaken reasonable activity in its chosen field for the benefit of the society for which the foreign contribution is proposed to be utilised. The applicant NGO/association will be free to choose its items of expenditure (excluding the administrative expenditure as defined in Rule 5 of FCRR, 2011) to become eligible for the minimum threshold of Rs 15.00 lakh spent during the last three years.