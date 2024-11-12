MHA Approves All Women Battalion of CISF

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday approved establishment of the first all-women battalion of the central industrial security force (CISF).

Talking to ETV Bharat here, deputy inspector general of CISF Deepak Verma said that the personnel of the battalion will be deputed in all security related duties. “Whether it is VIP security, airports security, security of Delhi metro, industrial security, the women battalions of more than 1000 personnel will be deputed everywhere,” said Verma.

He said that the addition of the mahila battalion would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join CISF and serve the nation. “It will give a new identity to women in CISF,” he said.

According to Verma, steps have already been initiated for the early recruitment, training and selection of location for the headquarters of the new Battalion. “The training is being specially designed to create an elite Battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as commandos in VIP security and other security duties,” Verma stated.

It is worth mentioning that the proposal for creation of all-women battalions in the force was initiated in pursuance of the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 53rd CISF Day function.

He said that CISF has been a preferred choice for women who wish to serve the nation in the central armed police force constituting over 7 percent of the force at present.

Although there is a good number of women in the CISF who are assigned for metro security and other security related duties, establishment of a women battalion is all set to give a major impetus on the issue of women empowerment.

The CISF came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to several sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions. The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of more than 1,88,000 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 359 establishments across India including 68 civil airports. The agency also has its own fire wing which provides services to 115 of the above establishments. The CISF security umbrella includes India’s most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc.

In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments, Delhi Metro, Parliament House Complex and Central Jails of Jammu and Kashmir.