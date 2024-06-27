MHA Aims To Bring Financial Inclusion In LWE Affected Districts

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has asked the directorate of financial service and directorate of post to ensure financial inclusion in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts across India.

In a recent meeting held with the officials from the financial and postal services, Praveen Vashista, additional secretary (LWE) in the home ministry directed them to increase the banking as well as postal service in the areas affected with LWE problem.

"A clear road map has been chalked out for financial inclusion by increasing the postal and banking service. It was reiterated in the meeting that such kind of financial inclusion would definitely work against the Naxal propaganda of instigating people against the government," a senior official in the home ministry told ETV Bharat.

Following the meeting, two advisories have also been issued to the state governments, sensitizing them to counter the LWE activities in the affected areas. Quoting the advisories, the official said that emphasis has been given to improve the connectivity and all other facilities in the remote areas where Naxals operate.

“The state governments have been advised to continue both counter Naxal operation as well as developmental activities simultaneously,” the official said. The Government approved a road connectivity project for LWE areas in 2016 for further improving road connectivity, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 11,725 Crore.

“Under the scheme, 12162 km of roads and 705 bridges are sanctioned. The Ministry of Rural Development is the nodal Ministry for this project. The roads included under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the State Governments and the security agencies. 8998 km of roads and 397 bridge works have been completed till date,” the official said.

The government has also initiated road requirement plan-I (RRP-I) for LWE affected areas. This scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for improving road connectivity in 34 LWE affected districts of 8 States including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.