MH60R Seahawk Multi-Role Helicopters Become Part of the Indian Navy's Strength

Kochi (Kerala): MH60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters became part of the Indian Navy's strength. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar commissioned the country's first MH60R squadron in a grand ceremony held at INS Garuda here on Wednesday.

Six of the 24 helicopters that India is buying from the US as part of the Foreign Military Sales program will be part of the Southern Navy in the first phase. In February 2020, India signed an agreement with the US to purchase MH60R Seahawk helicopters. This helicopter is capable of destroying enemy submarines that enter the country's territorial waters within minutes.

At the same time, this helicopter can attack the enemy base and return without getting a scratch. The biggest feature of the MH60R Seahawk helicopters is that it only takes minutes to identify and attack the submarines hidden under the sea like the ships of the enemy country on the surface of the sea.

Using state-of-the-art ALFS dipping sonars and sonobuoys, they can detect and destroy submarines at any depth in the ocean. A multi-mission helicopter, the MH60R Seahawk can be used for any role depending on the need in the area of operation. These helicopters have proven accuracy and versatility in missions undertaken in the past.

The MH60R Seahawk helicopter is called a multi-role helicopter because of its wide range of uses. The helicopter is capable of anti-submarine attack, attacks on enemy warships, search and rescue operation, logistic support, personnel transfer and medical evacuation. Apart from this, this helicopter is capable of air-centric defence operations and electronic warfare. Foldable rotors and tail are another feature of this helicopter. This helicopter can be parked using a small space and hence can be easily deployed in small warships.

The MH60 Seahawk multi-role helicopters are equally effective on the defensive front as well as on the war front. Six will be part of the first squadron known as - 'INAS 334' MH 60 R.

The shaft and flare are continuously fired into the air to fool enemy radars and missiles and provide a self-defence strategy. The helicopter is armed with 38 laser-guided rockets, four MK54 Torpedoes, machine guns and indigenous underwater bombs to destroy the enemy.