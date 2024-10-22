Maharashtra Party Writes To Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Offering Election Ticket

Mumbai: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi received an offer from a party to directly contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. Sunil Shukla the president of the party, Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena, has written a letter to the gangster, lodged in the Sabarmati Jail, with the proposal. He even compared Bishnoi with martyr Bhagat Singh.

Expressing his belief that Bishnoi's entry into politics would bring significant change, Shukla wrote in the letter, "We propose that we should contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Activists and office bearers of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena are ready to support your campaign".

"We are just waiting for your response. We are proud that you represent a cause that aligns with our party values. Our party will leave no stone unturned to ensure your victory," the letter further reads.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Amid the poll preparations, the Pune Rural Police on Monday seized a major cash haul from a car amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into effect in the state on October 15. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the cash, amounting to crores, had been seized from the car belonging to the sitting MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

A senior police official said the unaccounted cash was seized by the Pune Rural Police at Shivapur Toll Booth along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a routine checking on Monday evening. Police have launched further investigation into the case.