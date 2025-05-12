Gaumukh-Tapovan Trek: Where Spirituality Combines With Adventure

Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is blessed with nature’s bounty and has spots offering breathtaking views. But reaching these spots is not an easy task as one has to literally sweat it out while trekking and hiking to them. One such adventurous exercise is the Gaumukh-Tapovan trek.

This trek is beyond the Gangotri temple in Uttarkashi district. Gaumukh is the fountain head of Ganga River on the Gangotri glacier which resembles the face of a cow. Hence it gets the name Gaumukh. It is located at a height of 13,200 feet (4023 metres) above the sea level and can be reached by trekking almost 18 km from the Gangotri temple.

To reach Tapovan, one has to trek for five more kilometres beyond Gaumukh. One gets an out of the world feeling on reaching this place. One forgets the arduous trek on seeing the view from Tapovan.

Gaumukh-Tapovan Trek (ETV Bharat)

It is one of the prime destinations favoured by both Indian as well as foreign trekkers. In the last ten days 990 trekkers have made it to Gaumukh. Another group of trekkers has reached Tapovan.

The trekkers are particularly excited to undertake this trek from Gangotri temple as they not only get to see the site of the origin of Ganga but also Sumeru Mountain. The trekkers cover this 21 km journey till Tapovan over two days and nights. The Uttarakhand government has deputed young experienced guides on this entire route to help the trekkers experience the thrill.

Two guides Shivam from Uttarkashi and Kamal from Kolkata informed that this year the trekkers are able to see a good amount of snow on the mountain tops and also around the trek. They disclosed that some paths are still difficult to negotiate but are being improved.

Gaumukh-Tapovan Trek (ETV Bharat)

They said that the trekkers were able to see the Shivling at Tapovan along with a clear view of the Sumeru Mountain. The trekkers are coming in large numbers by paying Rs 12000 to Rs 14000. This covers their stay in tent accommodation and three meals daily.

A trekker from Jaipur Sai Kishor said, “It was a unique experience to reach the spot from where the Ganga originates. It was a spiritual experience. A lake was visible beyond Gaumukh from where clear water was trickling down.”

He added, “It is a unique experience for travelers to bathe in snowy waters. The weather has been clear and there was no snow or rain. On reaching this place one realizes the bounty that nature has given to mankind.”

Gaumukh-Tapovan Trek (ETV Bharat)

The trekkers also get to see wildlife that flourishes in this area. Getting to see Gaumukh is a thrilling experience as one gets to see the water trickling down from the fissures on the glacier giving the impression that it is cracking gradually.

“There is a plain piece of land beyond Gaumukh where one can spend time,” Kishor added.

While going to Gaumukh from Gangotri one has to halt at Bhojwasa for the night after trekking 14 km over six to seven hours. The remaining 4 km are covered the next day over two hours after which a person can return.

Gaumukh-Tapovan Trek (ETV Bharat)

To undertake this trek one has to first reach Dehradun or Rishikesh by road, rail or air. After this one can take a taxi, bus or personal car to Uttarkashi from where one can then travel to Gangotri. One has to take the permit from the Forest Department before embarking on this trek. On the way to Gangotri falls another pristine destination of Harsil.