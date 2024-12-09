MES Workers Detained For Holding Mahamelav In Belagavi

Belagavi: Karnataka Police detained Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists who were planning to hold a Mahamelav (grand fair) at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle in Blegavi in response to the Winter Session of the assembly which began on Monday.

They shouted slogans demanding that Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar, and Bhalki join the united Maharashtra. MES was planning to hold a Mahamelav when the entire Karnataka government was busy in the assembly session.

Police cordoned off the venue to prevent any untoward incident. So far, more than 50 MES activists have been detained by the police under the leadership of DCP Rohan Jagadish. It was seen that they expressed anger against the police during their detention.

The district administration imposed a ban on the MES Mahamelav and Section 144 has also been imposed.

Nippani Police stopped Shiv Sena (UBT) activists, coming from Kolhapur, Maharashtra to participate in the Mahamelav, at the Koganolli check post. A bunch of rioters, led by Kolhapur Shiv Sena district president Vijay Devane, was also stopped at the border from entering Karnataka.

MES leader Ramakant Konduskar said, "We want to join Maharashtra. In a democratic system, everyone has the right to protest for their rights. Similarly, various organisations, except us, have been given permission for the Mahamelav".