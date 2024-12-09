ETV Bharat / bharat

MES Workers Detained For Holding Mahamelav In Belagavi

MES was planning to hold a Mahamelav demanding that Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar, and Bhalki join the united Maharashtra amid the Winter Session in assembly.

MES workers being put into the prison van after detention
MES workers being put into the prison van after detention (ETV Bharta)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Belagavi: Karnataka Police detained Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists who were planning to hold a Mahamelav (grand fair) at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle in Blegavi in response to the Winter Session of the assembly which began on Monday.

They shouted slogans demanding that Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar, and Bhalki join the united Maharashtra. MES was planning to hold a Mahamelav when the entire Karnataka government was busy in the assembly session.

Police cordoned off the venue to prevent any untoward incident. So far, more than 50 MES activists have been detained by the police under the leadership of DCP Rohan Jagadish. It was seen that they expressed anger against the police during their detention.

The district administration imposed a ban on the MES Mahamelav and Section 144 has also been imposed.

Nippani Police stopped Shiv Sena (UBT) activists, coming from Kolhapur, Maharashtra to participate in the Mahamelav, at the Koganolli check post. A bunch of rioters, led by Kolhapur Shiv Sena district president Vijay Devane, was also stopped at the border from entering Karnataka.

MES leader Ramakant Konduskar said, "We want to join Maharashtra. In a democratic system, everyone has the right to protest for their rights. Similarly, various organisations, except us, have been given permission for the Mahamelav".

Also Read:

  1. 'Better Approach EC First’:' SC Refuses To Entertain PIL For Bringing Political Parties Under POSH Act
  2. Syria Situation: India Advocates Inclusive Syrian-led Political Process

Belagavi: Karnataka Police detained Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists who were planning to hold a Mahamelav (grand fair) at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle in Blegavi in response to the Winter Session of the assembly which began on Monday.

They shouted slogans demanding that Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar, and Bhalki join the united Maharashtra. MES was planning to hold a Mahamelav when the entire Karnataka government was busy in the assembly session.

Police cordoned off the venue to prevent any untoward incident. So far, more than 50 MES activists have been detained by the police under the leadership of DCP Rohan Jagadish. It was seen that they expressed anger against the police during their detention.

The district administration imposed a ban on the MES Mahamelav and Section 144 has also been imposed.

Nippani Police stopped Shiv Sena (UBT) activists, coming from Kolhapur, Maharashtra to participate in the Mahamelav, at the Koganolli check post. A bunch of rioters, led by Kolhapur Shiv Sena district president Vijay Devane, was also stopped at the border from entering Karnataka.

MES leader Ramakant Konduskar said, "We want to join Maharashtra. In a democratic system, everyone has the right to protest for their rights. Similarly, various organisations, except us, have been given permission for the Mahamelav".

Also Read:

  1. 'Better Approach EC First’:' SC Refuses To Entertain PIL For Bringing Political Parties Under POSH Act
  2. Syria Situation: India Advocates Inclusive Syrian-led Political Process

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA EKIKARAN SAMITIDEMAND FOR UNITED MAHARASHTRASHIV SENA UBTNIPPANI POLICEMES WORKERS DETAINED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.