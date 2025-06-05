'Mere Suspicion Can’t Take The Place Of Proof In A Criminal Trial': SC Acquits Man Of Friend's Murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man of his friend's murder saying mere suspicion, no matter how grave, cannot take the place of proof in a criminal trial. A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said that the trial court and the high court held Vaibhav guilty based on circumstantial evidence without attributing motive to the crime.

The police claimed Vaibhav fatally shot his friend with the service revolver of his father but Vaibhav claimed that the victim, Mangesh, accidentally shot himself. The appellant said he acted out of fear cleaned up the crime scene aside and removed the dead body.

The bench said a complete absence of motive, although not conclusive, is a relevant factor that weighs in favour of the accused. The bench stated that in the present case, the testimonies of prosecution witnesses have invariably revealed that the appellant and the deceased were friends, and there was no ill will between them.

Even the father of the deceased testified to that effect. The bench said in cases purely based on circumstantial evidence; the absence of motive could raise serious questions and might even render the chain of evidence as doubtful, and it is so because the presence of motive does the job of explaining the circumstantial evidence.

"For instance, in the facts of the present case, any evidence of enmity between the appellant and the deceased would have made suspicious the act of the appellant of taking the deceased to his home prior to his death. However, since the evidence suggests that they were friends, the fact that the appellant brought him home could not be termed as per-se incriminating”, noted the bench.

“As regards the subsequent conduct of the appellant.....we may also note that the same was consistent with the theory of accidental death. That his act of removal of the dead body and concealment of articles was a result of fear of his father - is quite natural”, said the bench.

The bench said a young boy studying in his first year of college, with no criminal background and with no motive in sight, would certainly have become scared on seeing that his friend had accidentally shot himself in the living room of his house with the pistol belonging to his father and is lying in a pool of blood.

The bench said the subsequent conduct of cleaning up the scene and restoring the living room in its original shape, although punishable in law, does not become so unnatural that it could be made the basis to convict him for the commission of murder without additional evidence to that effect. “More so, when such a conclusion is not consistent with the surrounding evidence on record, especially medical evidence…”, said the bench.

“No doubt, the subsequent acts of cleaning up the crime scene and making false enquiries amount to the disappearance of evidence and raise grave suspicion against the appellant. However, mere suspicion, no matter how grave, cannot take the place of proof in a criminal trial”, said the apex court.

The bench said the suspicion ought to have been substantiated by undeniable, reliable, unequivocal, consistent, and credible circumstantial evidence, which does not leave the probability of any other theory. The bench said in the present case, the theory put across by the appellant is fairly probable and is supported by medical evidence including the examination of the bullet injury and trajectory.

“Contrarily, the conclusion drawn by the courts below is not supported by medical evidence and is not consistent with the bullet injury and trajectory…. We have come far since our acknowledgement that in a case purely based on circumstantial evidence, it must be established that the chain of circumstances is complete. Such chains must be consistent with the conclusion of guilt only and must not support a contrary finding”, said the bench.

The bench said, "We hereby conclude that the high court has erred in arriving at the finding of guilt and in upholding the verdict of the trial court. The circumstantial evidence on record is not consistent and leaves a reasonable possibility of an alternate outcome i.e. of innocence of the appellant on the charges of murder and illegal usage of firearms." The apex court set aside Vaibhav's conviction under sections 302 (murder) IPC and a provision of the Arms Act. However, the bench upheld his conviction under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (causing disappearance of evidence) and sentenced him to the period already served.

The appellant and the deceased were students at Bagla Homeopathy Medical College in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. On September 16, 2010, they left college together on Mangesh's scooter, had tea at a stall, and came to Vaibhav’s house in the afternoon.

When Mangesh’s father discovered late evening that his son had not reached home, he looked for him and eventually lodged a missing report. Mangesh's body was discovered the following day and Vaibhav was booked as he was last in the victim's company.