'Mere samay ka ek, ek pal...sharir ka ek, ek kan sirf Maa Bharati ke liye': PM Modi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi as he invoked 'Maa Bharti' and said he has dedicated every second of his life to the nation.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the Prime Minister's heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, "I worship Maa Bharti. 'parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'.. "Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress.", " "UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times," he said.

"This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government", the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also announced that the UAE Vice-President has given a piece of land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers. The Prime Minister further underscored the cultural and diplomatic importance of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable", he also said.

He highlighted the UAE's role in supporting the construction of the temple and expressed confidence that the cultural ties fostered by such endeavours would strengthen the bond between the two nations. UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected, the Prime Minister also said.

PM Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday. He thanked the UAE President for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE also marks the third visit by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months.