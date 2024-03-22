Mercury may soar to 40 Degrees Celsius on Holi: Study

Hyderabad: Be prepared for a hotter Holi this year as mercury level is expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius. This has been revealed in a study conducted by US-based Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators.

Analysing the temperature data since 1970, the study states that the probability of higher temperatures has increased due to climate change.

Following the temperature patterns across India, the study states that there has been a rise in the temperatures in March and April in the northern and western regions, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, that has seen mercury rising by 2.8 degrees Celsius since 1970. Warming in April is more uniformly spread with Mizoram witnessing a 1.9 degrees Celsius rise.

Rising temperature is of grave concern ahead of Holi as nine states face the chance of experiencing extreme heat. During 1970s, temperatures would hardly cross 40 degrees Celsius across India, the only exception being the three states of Maharashtra, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

However, this year, there is high probability of the mercury level crossing 40 degrees Celsius in nine states namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh apart from the earlier three states.

Calculating the difference between the warming rates in March and April, the researchers stated that Maharashtra has 14 per cent probability of experiencing extreme heat. A total of 37 cities have 1 per cent chance of experiencing 40 degrees Celsius or warmer temperatures and for 11 cities, the probability is 10 per cent of more.

With the exception of Madurai, 15 cities having the highest risk of above 40 degrees Celsius temperature are located in central India. Bilaspur has the highest risk at 31 per cent, and its chance of reaching 40 degrees Celsius is 2.5 times higher than in 1970.

On the other hand, Indore shows that largest change in risk of 8 per cent, which is 8 .1 per cent higher than in the past.

Madurai and Bhopal also have very large changes (7.1 and 5.5 times higher, respectively) and relatively high overall risk (19 and 12 per cent, respectively).

Dr Andrew Pershing, VP for Science, Climate Central said, “There has been an abrupt transition in the temperatures from cool winter-like temperatures to much warmer conditions now. After the strong warming trend observed in February, March is also likely to follow the same pattern. These warming trends in India are a clear sign of the impacts of human-led climate change.”

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President- Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather attributed the soaring mercury levels to climate change.

“There is no denying the fact that climate change is behind the soaring mercury levels. In fact, we can say that there is a gradual shift in temperature patterns. Heatwaves in March were rare but with the increasing global warming, the probability of heatwaves or high temperatures have also increased. We will witness similar weather conditions this year as well. This trend will continue," Palawat said.