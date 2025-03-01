Mentally Upset Patient Attacks Doctor During Operation At Bengal Medical College

Berhampore: In a bizarre incident, a doctor was attacked by a mentally upset patient during surgery in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Friday night.

Lying on the operation table, the patient suddenly picked up scissors and hit the surgeon, leaving him lightly injured. He is doing well now. A case has been lodged by the hospital administration at Berhampore Police Station.

It is learnt that, pestered by the son, a father in the Hogla Deyer village under Jalangi Poilce Station, tried to kill the former on Friday afternoon. The son, Bapan Halder, was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, and he was taken to the operation theatre while the incident happened.

A tense situation followed in the hospital premises, and the security staff rushed to the OT and tied Halder for the surgical procedure. The wooden doctor received a stitch in the hand. Later, police arrived at the spot.

"Bapan has been undergoing treatment for his mental issues for the last few days. However, his medicine intake is irregular, which he stated behaving violently on Friday and tried to kill his father with a sickle. There was a fight between the father-son duo with the sickle in which the son received a wound in the throat," Swapan Halder, a relative, said.

"The youth has some mental issues which we failed to understand at first. But whoever comes with wounds would be treated here. That's why he was taken to the OT, where he attacked the doctor on duty. The doctor is stable," Dr Amit Kumar Daan, the principal of the medical college, said.

"We have filed a case after the incident was reported," said a police official.