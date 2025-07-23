Mentally-Challenged Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Four Youths In Lucknow, Suspects Detained

Lucknow: A mentally-challenged minor girl was allegedly lured by four youths and gang raped in the heart of the city on Monday night, throwing an open challenge to the police and administration.

The matter came to light when the family of the 13-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Hazratganj police station after she narrated the ordeal before them. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and took a few suspects into custody for interrogation.

As per the complaint, the family of the teenager went to sleep after finishing dinner on Monday night. While the girl was walking outside, four youths roaming in the locality allegedly lured her and took her with them to a secluded place where each of them took turns to rape her.

When the girl tried to raise an alarm, she was allegedly beaten up by the miscreants. After committing the crime, the youths left the girl near her house and fled the spot, the complaint mentioned.

While the exact place of the crime is yet to be determined, police have taken the help of surveillance cell and examining CCTV footage. A few suspects have also been taken into custody.

ACP Hazratganj Vikas Jaiswal informed that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by ctim girl's family. Investigation is being done with the help of CCTV footage. Some suspects have been taken into custody, they are being questioned.

Last week, a school van driver was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl student. In her complaint, the girl's mother mentioned that the van driver touched her child inappropriately and did wrong things with her. When the girl narrated everything after coming back home and complained of pain in her private parts, the mother found that she has sustained injury. The role of the school management is also under investigation, police had said.