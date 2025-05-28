Menstrual Hygiene Day | Bihar Govt Introduces 'Saheli Kaksh' To Combat Menstrual Stigma in Schools

Patna: The Bihar government, with support from UNICEF, has introduced dedicated spaces in schools where girls can rest, change and manage their periods in a safe and comfortable environment.

Aimed at reducing absenteeism in schools during menstruation, the novel initiative has been started at 50 government schools in Araria and Purnea districts, where dedicated rooms known as ‘Saheli Kaksh’ (Friend’s room) have been established. It would be expanded to other schools across the state in the coming days.

Bihar Govt Introduces 'Saheli Kaksh' To Combat Menstrual Stigma in Schools (ETV Bharat)

“We are making continuous efforts to address menstrual hygiene in the state, particularly for adolescent girls and women, and ‘Saheli Kaksh’ in schools is a part of it. However, significant challenges rooted in socio-cultural, economic, and infrastructural issues remain. Menstruation still remains a stigmatized topic in society,” Bihar Social Welfare Department (SWD) secretary and Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) managing director Bandana Preyashi told ETV Bharat.

Preyashi pointed out how the state is witnessing a slow cultural shift with improved access to sanitary pads, sanitation, and the way we treat our girls and women.“A girl’s period was something embarrassing, something to be hidden. There was silence instead of support. But that silence is breaking now due to public policy and social conversation. This change matters much because when girls can manage their periods with dignity, they stay in school. It is about social justice,” she added.

With the implementation of the Centre’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) by various Bihar government departments, the number of young women using hygienic methods in Bihar during periods has nearly doubled in recent years. It has gone up in the state from just 31 per cent in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 4 to 59 per cent in NFHS-5 conducted in 2020. The national average in this regard improved from 57.6 per cent to 77.3 per cent, highlighting that Bihar was improving at a faster pace.

But there is still a long way to go. A Sulabh Sanitation Mission study conducted in 2023-24 in Khagaria and Katihar revealed that more than half the women surveyed lacked adequate menstrual materials during their previous cycle, and 62% had no safe place to discard them. The data revealed not only a gap in services but also the lack of choice, voice and a resulting lack of dignity.

At present the Bihar government provides Rs 300 annually to adolescent girls to purchase sanitary napkins, aiming to improve access to hygienic menstrual products in schools. It has also offered two days of menstrual leave per month to female government employees – a pioneering step in India to support women’s health and workplace dignity.

“We aim to reach every household to promote safe menstrual hygiene practices by leveraging Jeevika (Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project) self-help groups for the distribution of menstrual products and spread awareness among the people,” the SWD secretary said.

Preyashi pointed out that the goals, in the long run, include training staff at every Anganwadi centre to support adolescent girls, training health workers about how to speak about menstruation with empathy and confidence, and ensuring that every school treats periods as a part of life, instead of a reason to forgo classes.