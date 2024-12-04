ETV Bharat / bharat

Members Should Refrain From Interjecting Till Permitted, Says LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to keep their questions and answers short during the Question Hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said ministers should give up the habit of responding to members during the Question Hour till permitted by the Chair.

This came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav commented while Union minister Pralhad Joshi was replying to a question on solar energy and Union minister Piyush Goyal responded to the Kannauj MP. Goyal earlier served as power minister. Joshi, who holds the New and Renewable Energy portfolio, was responding to supplementary related to Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY).

Birla said ministers should not reply to members till they are allowed by the Chair. Later, the speaker also asked members to keep their questions and answers short. He made the comments when Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was responding to questions about BSNL. Scindia was also asked to keep his reply short.

Members and ministers should keep their questions and answers crisp and to the point so that more members can get the opportunity to ask questions during the Question Hour, Birla said. He was of the view that all the 20 questions selected for oral reply through a lottery system should be taken up during the Question Hour.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said ministers should give up the habit of responding to members during the Question Hour till permitted by the Chair.

This came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav commented while Union minister Pralhad Joshi was replying to a question on solar energy and Union minister Piyush Goyal responded to the Kannauj MP. Goyal earlier served as power minister. Joshi, who holds the New and Renewable Energy portfolio, was responding to supplementary related to Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY).

Birla said ministers should not reply to members till they are allowed by the Chair. Later, the speaker also asked members to keep their questions and answers short. He made the comments when Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was responding to questions about BSNL. Scindia was also asked to keep his reply short.

Members and ministers should keep their questions and answers crisp and to the point so that more members can get the opportunity to ask questions during the Question Hour, Birla said. He was of the view that all the 20 questions selected for oral reply through a lottery system should be taken up during the Question Hour.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

QUESTION HOURSP CHIEF AKHILESH YADAVLS SPEAKER OM BIRLAUNION MINISTER PRALHAD JOSHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.