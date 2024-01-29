"Melodious": PM Modi applauds Egyptian girl for singing 'Desh Rangeela' on Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Kariman, an Egyptian girl for her rendition of the famous patriotic song 'Desh Rangeela' during the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Kariman had presented the song during the celebration at India House, and her performance was appreciated by the gathering of Indians and Egyptians.

"This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi had reacted to the post by the Indian Embassy in Egypt, which had shared the video of the performance. "A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song "Desh Rangeela" during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at 'India House'. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians," the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated.

Meanwhile, a grand celebration was held on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in India. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path. This was followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns. French President Emmanuel Macron was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade. He was escorted by the President Murmu's bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. They arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative aimed at providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari' (public involvement) at the event. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity through cultural performances and tableaux.