Mekedatu Project: Karnataka Will Get Justice In Supreme Court, Says DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed confidence of getting justice by the Supreme Court in Karnataka's fight against Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project.

He was reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Dorai Murugan's statement that his government will not allow the Mekedatu project. "We have moved the court and we are confident of getting justice. Tamil Nadu has taken a political decision (with regard to the project). Our water is our right. Let them present their case and we will present ours. Let the court decide. No one is above the courts," he said.

Asked if the detailed project report pertaining to Mekedatu had been submitted to the Centre, Shivakumar said, "DPR has been submitted to the Centre. Simultaneously we are fighting it out in the court too. We are committed to implement this project which will help both the states and also Bengalureans," he added.

On the BJP's demand for convincing the TN Government, making use of Congress' good ties with it, Shivakumar added, "It is a political stand that Tamil Nadu has taken. Before the (2024) Lok Sabha elections, (HD) Deve Gowda and (HD) Kumaraswamy had said that they would get approval for the project, what happened? There will be many pressures in politics. This project is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka as it saves water being released to the sea. I will try to convince them of the benefits of the project."