Mekedatu Dam Will Benefit Tamil Nadu More Than Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Bio CNG Plant at Chetpe in Chennai. He lauded the project and also asserted that the Mekedatu Dam will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits the Bio CNG Plant in Chennai
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits the Bio CNG Plant in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday visited the Bio CNG Plant at Chetpe here, officials said.

Shivakumar visited the Plant to study the implementation of the solid waste management program in Tamil Nadu. He conducted research in a private waste collection company under the Alandur zone and a Bio-cng (compressed natural gas) natural gas production centre operating with the Chennai Municipal Corporation and private participation in Chetpet. Later, he also visited the projects being implemented in Kodunkaiyur and Madhavaram.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters, "I came to Chennai with a team of more than 15 officials to inspect the solid waste management and see how the gas is produced, CNG is produced. We are very impressed with the cleaning facility running in Chennai. So I want to congratulate the government and the entire team. They have adopted a different approach which is a good learning for all of us. There is still a lot to learn. So I thought I would come here. So we have come to study the Chennai model."

Meanwhile, on the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, said, "The rain gods have helped us in both the states. Let good sense prevail upon the Tamil Nadu people also. Mekedatu is better for Tamil Nadu than for Karnataka".

