Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs of Manipur to Meet in Delhi on Tuesday

The meeting, supervised by the home ministry, aims to facilitate dialogue among warring communities in Manipur, where over 200 people have died since May 2023.

The meeting, supervised by the home ministry, aims to facilitate dialogue among warring communities in Manipur, where over 200 people have died since May 2023.
Imphal: For the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur last year, a number of MLAs of Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday under the supervision of the home ministry, officials said.

Three Naga MLAs will attend the meeting in the national capital, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators to participate is not yet clear, they said. "The talks are part of the Centre's efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution to the crisis," an official told PTI.

Over 200 people have been killed in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023. "From the Naga side, three MLAs Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah will be attending the meeting in New Delhi. Muivah is currently in the national capital over a personal issue," an official source said.

All three MLAs are from the Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state. "A few Meitei MLAs, all of them from the BJP, have already left for New Delhi, while others are scheduled to depart today," the source said.

