Meitei, Kuki, Naga Leaders Set For Crucial Talks With Amit Shah On Oct 15

Guwahati: The proposed meeting of the Meitei, Kuki and Naga legislators from Manipur with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assumes significance for the troubled state, which has been witnessing violence for the past 16 months leading to the death of over 220 civilians and displacement of over 65,000 people.

The meeting on Tuesday is going to be the first of its kind being held since the beginning of the clash in May last year, where the Meiteis, Kukis and Naga MLAs will take part. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened the meeting, which is likely to be attended by the Union Home Minister to facilitate dialogue between the two estranged communities--the Meiteis and Kukis.

Ministers and MLAs, including Thongam Biswajit, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Dr Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radheshyam, Tongbram Robindro and Speaker of the Manipur Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata will represent the Meitei side, the Kuki side will be represented by Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen and a few others, sources said.

The Naga side will be represented by Awangbow Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah. While some of the Ministers and MLAs have already reached Delhi, some are likely to arrive by Monday evening, sources said. "The meeting is a good initiative. We want the Central government to involve all the communities without which it is not possible to find a lasting solution," said Manipur MLA L Dikho, who will also be participating in the meeting tomorrow.

"I am not aware of the detailed agenda of the meeting. We have been trying to explore all means to bring peace to the state. We have been asked to come to the meeting. So, I am hopeful this time as the Union Home Ministry has involved all the communities to search for a formula that can bring lasting peace," said Awangbow Newmai, a minister in the Manipur cabinet.

President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) K Meghachandra, however, said that the opposition party is not invited to the meeting. However, the outcome of the meeting whatever it is will be acceptable to us," Meghachandra said.

