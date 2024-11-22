ETV Bharat / bharat

Meitei Committee Urges Congress MLAs To Address Manipur Crisis With Central Leadership

New Delhi: The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee on Friday appealed to all elected MLAs of the Congress party in Manipur to take responsibility for sensitising the Manipur issue with the Central leadership of the Congress.

“As the principal opposition party and a formidable political force across the country, the Congress has the power to take meaningful action. By joining hands with the Congress party, they can take action to exert pressure on the Central Government,” said S Rojesh, coordinator of the committee.

The Meitei Body gave the statement a few days after former Home Minister P Chidambaram made a controversial statement saying that rushing 5,000 more Central Armed Police Force jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. Chidambaram also said that the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh), is the cause of the crisis, and he should be removed immediately.

“The Meitei, the Kuki-Zo and the Nagas can live together in one state if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship for Prime Minister Modi to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first-hand their grievances and aspirations,” Chidambaram had said.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda came down heavily against Congress and accused former home minister P Chidambaram of legitimising the illegal migration of foreign militants into Manipur.

Days after Chidambaram criticised the BJP-led Central and State governments over the Manipur situation, Nadda on Thursday wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticising Congress’s double standards.