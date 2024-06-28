Meitei Civil Society Organisations Demand Resignation Of Manipur CM

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over his failure to control the law and order situation in Manipur, the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) on Friday demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This is the first time that the Meitei Civil Society organisation demanded Singh’s resignation.

The committee has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Manipur. “It’s been more than 13 months, the violence is continuing in Manipur. The Chief Minister is not capable of sitting on this constitutional chair and he should be replaced by another competent person,” Hijom Rajon, advisor of DMCC, to ETV Bharat.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is also from the Meitei community. Significantly, almost a month after the violence erupted in Manipur last year, beleaguered Singh was stopped by his supporters from resigning, amid high drama in Imphal.

Rajon said that on many occasions they wanted to meet both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, but they did not get time from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“Manipur is also a part of India. Why is the Prime Minister silent for more than one year,” asked Rajon. As fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Jiribam district, Rajon, along with victims from Jiribam, have been trying to meet Modi and Shah. “We are sure that they (PM & HM) are aware of the present situation in Manipur. We want an assurance from both of them about the steps taken to bring normalcy to the state,” said Rajon.

Speaking to this correspondent, Ranjon Meitei, the victim of Manipur violence, said that the present turmoil has changed their life. “There is total certainty about our well-being. We don’t know what will happen to us in the coming days,” said Meitei.

He was also referring to the fresh incidents of violence that have started taking place in Jiribam. “It was a peaceful district. But, since the first week of this month, violence erupted in Jiribam, too, and the government both at the state and centre are keeping silent,” he said.

The DMCC also raised questions over the role being played by the central security agencies. “What is the true purpose of these forces in Manipur? Our observations paint a disturbing picture. Instead of providing protection, these forces appear to be facilitating the division of our communities along ethnic lines,” said Rajon.

It is worth mentioning that during a recently held security review meeting over the Manipur issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in Manipur.

Shah stressed upon strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquility in Manipur. He also said that forces will be increased if required. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest.

When violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities, on May 3 2023, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, at least 220 people were killed, 1,500 injured, and 60,000 have been displaced.

