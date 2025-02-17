Meitei Body Demands Dedicated Anti-Narco Terrorism Unit For Northeast

New Delhi: Days after the promulgation of President's Rule in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Monday called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to appeal for the formation of a dedicated Anti-Narco Terrorism Unit for Northeast.

"The ongoing crisis since May 3, 2023, is deeply linked to narco-terrorism as massive opium poppy plantations in Manipur's open hills are protected by armed Chin-Kuki-Zomi factions. The Indian Army, particularly the Assam Rifles, has failed to act against this organised crime. A strong declaration of narco-terrorism as a primary threat to Manipur's stability is crucial. Establishing a dedicated Anti-Narco Terrorism Unit for the Northeast is imperative," a delegation led by COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said.

COCOMI is a joint body of Meitei civil society organisations. Emphasising the establishment of an elected government within this month to ensure democratic governance and effective decision-making, the COCOMI delegation said once the new government is formed, a full-fledged assembly session must be convened to deliberate on the crisis and formulate necessary legal and administrative measures for resolution.

"Immediate measures should be taken to provide security and necessary amnesty for the affected villages and their civilian village defence forces to safeguard from continued violence. The national highways should be opened without obstruction, and stringent security measures should be implemented to prevent illegal extortion along these critical routes, ensuring smooth transportation of essential commodities," the delegation said.

The COCOMI further said a comprehensive initiative must be undertaken to identify, dismantle and evict all illegal villages sprung up across the state, threatening its demographic and environmental integrity. "All violent activities and unauthorised movement of armed groups must be brought to a complete halt to ensure peace and stability," it said.

Claiming that the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement since 2008 has enabled illegal militancy, the COCOMI said, "It must be thoroughly reviewed and dismantled."

It said the leadership of these groups, including UPF leader Thanglianpau Guite (former MP in Myanmar) and KNO leader PS Haokip (originally from Somra Track, Myanmar), underscores their foreign origins. Their continued operations under this proxy pact threaten regional stability.

"The state urgently requires re-establishment of law and order across both hills and plains, immediate relief and financial assistance for those affected, reconstruction of destroyed villages with adequate security measures, rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ensuring their safe return to their respective homes and villages, and free and secure access to healthcare, education and transport facilities including uninterrupted and safe movement along national highways," the delegation stated.

It said a systematic initiative must be undertaken to identify and deport illegal immigrants residing in both hills and plains. "The National Register of Citizens (NRC), fully endorsed by the indigenous population represented by COCOMI and UNC, must be implemented to prevent further demographic exploitation," it added. The COCOMI has also emphasised ensuring the administrative integrity of Manipur.

"The coordinator of the northeast BJP has firmly assured that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be safeguarded. The coordinator must unequivocally assert that the administrative integrity of Manipur is paramount and must be safeguarded without exception, ensuring that it remains uncompromised. We must eliminate any possibility of separate administration," the delegation said.