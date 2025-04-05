ETV Bharat / bharat

Meitei Body Decries Home Minister's Statement In Parliament On Manipur

New Delhi: Days after Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in Parliament that the ethnic violence in Manipur started due to a reservation-related dispute between the two communities, triggered by a decision of the Manipur High Court, and these are neither riots nor terrorism, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Saturday decried the statement terming it as a gross distortion of facts.

COCOMI is a civil society organisation representing the Meetei community of Manipur. It termed Saturday's meeting, convened by Shah between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the national capital, as staged managed. "Today's (Saturday's) meeting between the representatives of Kuki and Meitei communities in New Delhi is an orchestrated meeting," it said.

"COCOMI consciously declined to take part in the recently orchestrated meeting between the so-called representatives of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar groups and the Meitei, facilitated by the Home Ministry officials in New Delhi.

"COCOMI consider this staged-managed spectacle nothing but a ploy to validate the misleading narrative advanced by Shah in Parliament," said Laikhuram Jayenta, a COCOMI convenor.

He said the is a gross distortion of facts. "It conveniently ignores the far more dangerous and deep-rooted realities that COCOMI has consistently highlighted since the beginning of this crisis — the ongoing proxy war, enabled and perpetuated by the Centre through the patronage of Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist mercenary forces or groups, nurtured by the governemnt since 2005 under the guise of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement," Jayenta said.

He further said COCOMI, in its previous engagements with Home Ministry officials, including the meeting in Imphal, made it explicitly clear that the people of Manipur regard the Centre not as a neutral mediator but as an active party to the conflict. "Without acknowledging this fundamental truth, any so-called 'peace initiative' is a hollow exercise designed solely for political optics," he added.