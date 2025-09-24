ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehraj Malik Challenges His Detention Under PSA In High Court

Doda: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses the 'Thank You Rally' in Doda on Sunday, October 13, 2024, along with Mehraj Malik. ( IANS )

Jammu: After 16 days of his arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik, today challenged his detention through his counsel, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed. The High Court asked the government to file a response by October 14.

In a statement issued here by AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia, who quoted Sheikh Shakeel, said, "Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul of High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Jammu admitted the Habeas Corpus Petition filed by MLA Doda East Mehraj Malik wherein the detenue has sought quashment of Detention Order No. 05 of 2025 dated 08-09-2025 issued by District Magistrate, Doda under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978."

"After hearing senior Advocate Rahul Pant with Advocates S.S. Ahmed, Appu Singh Slathia, M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary and Joginder Singh Thakur, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul also issued post admission notices to the Principal Secretary to Government of J&K, Home Department, District Magistrate, Doda, SSP, Doda and Superintendent, District Jail, Kathua which were accepted in the open Court by senior additional advocate General (AAG) Monika Kohli appearing for Government of J&K. The Court granted time to senior AAG to file the response by or before the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for October 14, 2025," the statement reads.

The statement further said that the Court also issued notice to the private respondent, i.e. S. Harvinder Singh (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Doda.