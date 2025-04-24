ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Urges Shah To Ensure Safety Of Kashmiris Residing In Other Parts Of Country

The Hindu Raksha Dal has reportedly threatened Kashmiri Muslims working or studying in Dehradun to leave the place within one day or face action.

File image of Mehbooba Mufti (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safety of Kashmiris residing in other parts of the country in view of threats issued by right-wing elements following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said she spoke with Shah to offer condolences over the Pahalgam killings.

"Spoke with Home Minister @AmitShahji to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students & traders across various states. Urged him to intervene without delay to ensure their safety & protection wherever such incidents are being reported," she said.

The Hindu Raksha Dal has reportedly threatened Kashmiri Muslims working or studying in Dehradun to leave the place within one day or face action.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone also appealed to the Centre to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.

"There have been many incidents across the country wherein Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even asked to vacate their residential premises. I request the union government to please ensure the safety of Kashmiri students," Lone posted on X.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow dubbed 'mini Switzerland' near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

