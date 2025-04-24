ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Urges Shah To Ensure Safety Of Kashmiris Residing In Other Parts Of Country

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safety of Kashmiris residing in other parts of the country in view of threats issued by right-wing elements following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said she spoke with Shah to offer condolences over the Pahalgam killings.

"Spoke with Home Minister @AmitShahji to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students & traders across various states. Urged him to intervene without delay to ensure their safety & protection wherever such incidents are being reported," she said.