'Mehbooba Ordered Pellets, Not Bullets': PDP Leader Asiea Naqash Backs 2016 Kashmir Counter Unrest Strategy

PDP Leader Asiea Naqash Backs 2016 Kashmir Counter Unrest Strategy (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Hazaratbal Assembly candidate Asiea Naqash defended former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's directives during the 2016 unrest, clarifying that while Mufti authorized the police to use pellets to disperse crowds, she never sanctioned the use of live ammunition. Naqash noted that despite 16 police stations being torched in a single day during that period, the directive remained to use pellets and avoid bullets.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Naqash addressed the controversial "milk and toffee" remark made by Mufti during the unrest. "Mehbooba Mufti's comment was made in the context of the prevailing situation, but there were facts behind it that she couldn’t disclose during the press conference," she explained.

Naqash recalled that Mufti’s directive aimed to control crowds using non-lethal measures, ensuring minimal fatalities even after attacks on police stations.

“The Chief Minister directed that it was okay to use pellets, but bullets should not be fired at the protesters. There were no casualties, were any? 16 police stations were torched,” she added.

During her campaign, Naqash continues to address the 2016 incident and Mufti’s remarks with young voters, many of whom still express resentment.

Regarding her election campaign in Hazaratbal, Naqash emphasized the traditional rivalry with the National Conference (NC), led by Salman Sagar. "I never take an electoral battle lightly. We have always faced NC as our primary competitor and taken it as a challenge. I expect the people will once again place their trust in the PDP," she said.

Naqash also noted the growing disconnect between the public and political leaders over the past decade, stating that it feels like “starting from scratch” while reconnecting with the electorate during the campaign. She highlighted challenges posed by delimitation, which redrew the boundaries of Hazaratbal constituency, making it more expansive. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly played a role in this expansion for its political gain, she added.

In the Hazaratbal constituency, 13 candidates are contesting the election, but the main competition remains between traditional rivals, the PDP and NC. The constituency has 112,541 registered voters, with 56,175 men and 56,366 women. However, no third-gender voters are registered in the constituency.