Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Adopt Compassionate Approach Towards Pak Nationals

Hyderabad: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that the decision to deport Pakistani nationals from India raises "serious humanitarian concerns" and would be both "inhumane" and "inflict deep emotional and physical distress" on "families who know no other home".

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir urged the Centre to reconsider its decision to deport Pakistani nationals from India and adopt a compassionate approach towards them.

Taking to her X handle, Mufti wrote that many of the affected are women, who came to India three to four decades back and have long been part of our society.

"The recent government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir. Many affected are women who came to India 30–40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families, and have long been part of our society," she tweeted.

Mufti said deporting people who have been living peacefully in India for decades would be inhumane. "We urge the government to reconsider this decision, and adopt a compassionate approach regarding , women , children and elderly. Deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would not only be inhumane but would inflict deep emotional and physical distress on families who now know no other home," she added.

The PDP chief's statement comes amid BJP criticising some Congress leaders for their off-the-cuff statements on Pahalgam terror attack. Mufti had earlier urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CMs of all states to ensure safety of Kashmiri students. She said that a strong message should be sent to those spreading communal hate on social media.

Several tourist destinations have been shut down in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security measures in the region.

PM Modi is set to hold a key meeting on security tomorrow. This will be the second such meet after the attack on April 22. A high-level meeting is currently underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs with the heads of security forces.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged PM Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the attack. The Maharashtra government has announced a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to the families of the victims.