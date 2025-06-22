Mehbooba Slams OIC, India, Pakistan Over Role In Iran-Israel War

Srinagar: As the United States of America (US) joined Israel and launched air strikes on Iran, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised Pakistan and India over their role in the war. She also criticised the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for their passive role in the Iran and Iraq war.

"The OIC as expected has once again limited its response to mere lip service in the wake of the attack on Iran. Meanwhile, the country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran," she said.

The US has joined Israel in launching an attack on Iran a week after Israel launched air strikes on Iran which were responded to by the latter by missiles and drone attacks.

“By launching this attack on Iran Trump has dangerously escalated tensions plunging the region into a new wave of violence and edging the world closer to the brink of a global conflict. Regrettably India, long seen as a nation with a historic and principled role in international affairs, is not only remaining silent but appears to be aligning itself with the aggressor,” she said.

The attacks on Iran by the US have been criticised by the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres who said the dangerous escalation in West Asia is a direct threat to international peace and security.