'Don't Treat Indian Muslims Like Kashmiri Pandits…', Says Mehbooba Mufti; Opposes Waqf Amendment Act, 2025

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "stop treating Indian Muslims the way militants treated Kashmiri Pandits".

Mehbooba, while addressing a party gathering in Srinagar, while referring to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, said that her party stands with the Muslims of India in "these difficult times."

"I want to tell the BJP that it should stop treating Indian Muslims the way militants treated Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir," Mehbooba said, referring to the 1990s when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits migrated to the Valley after the eruption of militancy.

Mehbooba said the BJP government must come down from its "high horses" and stop using UAPA, PSA, raids on people, NIA, denial of passports, and termination of employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP workers at a party gathering in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“You should hold a dialogue with the people of Kashmir as your own house is on fire. Pakistan's turn (for dialogue) can come later. You have to win the hearts of the people here. Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the country, let it remain as the crown,” she said.

The PDP had organised a gathering in Srinagar to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was recently passed by the Parliament. Hundreds of its workers had gathered at the event, holding placards "We Reject Waqf Act".

Commenting on the stand of the Jammu and Kashmir government led by the National Conference, Mehbooba said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are with the Muslims of India in "these difficult times despite the fact that the Jammu and Kashmir (government) has abandoned them and did not stand with them".

The Jammu and Kashmir government didn't pass a resolution in the Assembly as the Speaker cited that the matter was sub judice. The NC legislators had urged for debate, while the opposition PDP wanted the legislature to pass a resolution opposing the Act.

Reacting to the assertions made by former RAW chief Amarjeet Singh Dulat in his new book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy', Mehbooba said the revelations are not new as the Abdullah family has long ties with the BJP.

"Farooq Abdullah and Dulat are close friends. (A S) Dulat is very close to the NC family. Dulat’s assertions in the book are not new. This is not the first time the NC has done this. (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) Omar Sahab (Omar Abdullah) would meet (Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah in 2014 for government formation without any conditions, and insisted to him to not form a government with PDP,” she said.

On the Supreme Court's observations on pleas against the Waqf Amendment Act, the PDP leader hoped the apex court "delivers its decisions against the Waqf (Amendment) Act."

On the present situation in Jammu & Kashmir, she said the situation can be assessed from the fact that the PDP is not allowed to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act and for Palestine.

"We wanted to protest against the Waqf Act and for the people of Palestine, but were not allowed. So if a small protest can spoil the peace of Jammu and Kashmir, then you know how the situation is," she concluded.