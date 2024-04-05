J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Justice Amid Allegations Of Army's Torture In Poonch Incident

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has on Friday voiced her concern over the recent allegations of torture by Indian Army personnel in the Poonch region, urging for justice and accountability in the matter.

In a statement posted on 'X', Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, expressed dismay over the lack of action following previous probes into fake encounters in the region.

"We have witnessed how enquiries and probes into fake encounters have always confirmed the culpability of armed personnel guilty in such cases. Unfortunately be it Pathribal, Machil or Shopian fake encounters no action followed any of the enquiries. Those responsible for the cold blooded murder of innocent civilians got away scot free," she said.

She also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the tragic killing of three young men from Buffliaz to deliver justice and closure to the grieving families.

"One can only hope that the recent probe ordered into the tragic killing of three young men from Buffliaz delivers justice & a sense of closure to the grieving families. Only time will tell. Having said that ordering a probe is a step towards that direction."

Mehbooba's remarks come in response to a news report revealing the findings of Indian Army probes into the deaths of three civilians during interrogation following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in December 2023, which claimed the lives of four soldiers.

According to the report, the Army's internal inquiries highlighted serious lapses in the conduct of 7-8 personnel, including officers, at various levels. Sources cited in the report indicated that the investigations suggest the three civilians died as a result of torture allegedly inflicted during interrogation.

The terror attack occurred on December 21 on the Mughal Road between Dehra Ki Gali and Bufliaz. Subsequently, eight civilians were apprehended from Topa Pir in Poonch district's Bufliaz area, and five from Rajouri district's Thanamandi area. Among those detained from Topa Pir, three succumbed to injuries sustained during the alleged torture.