Mehbooba Mufti's Appeal to J&K CM Omar Abdullah: Address Plight of 'Unfairly' Dismissed Govt Employees

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to address what she describes as "the plight of families" affected by dismissals of government employees on what she deemed "flimsy" grounds.

In a recent letter, Mehbooba expressed deep concern over the lack of due process in these cases, arguing that such actions have caused profound suffering for many families across the region.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, she shared, "I have written to the honorable Chief Minister regarding the distressing situation faced by families whose members were dismissed from government services on questionable grounds, without proper investigation or fair trial. I hope Omar Sb will adopt a compassionate approach to ease the suffering of these families." She also attached a copy of the letter to her post.

In her letter dated November 10, 2024, Mehbooba urged Omar to adopt a humanitarian approach in considering the impact of these dismissals, which have been ongoing since a task force was created in 2021 to examine employees suspected of activities potentially warranting dismissal under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution. According to official records, this task force has led to the termination of at least 70 government employees so far.

Mehbooba, in the letter, addressed Omar as "Omar Sahab" and described "the abrupt dismissal of government employees without due process — a pattern that started in 2019" and emphasized the significant impact it has had on affected families, some of whom she described as "devastated" and "destitute." Mehbooba highlighted her recent visit to the family of Nazir Ahmad Wani in Bellow, Pulwama, where she "witnessed firsthand the painful consequences of such actions."

Describing Wani's situation, Mehbooba noted that he was a "dedicated Tehsildar" who faced dismissal under Article 311, arrest under UAPA, and "years of incarceration before the courts ultimately acquitted him of all charges."

According to her account, Wani's experience resulted in "serious health complications," leading to his death from cardiac arrest on October 27, 2024. Mehbooba stated that his grieving family—consisting of his wife and five children—now confronts both emotional loss and "significant bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements."

Mehbooba further stated in her letter that dismissals without a formal inquiry or chance for defense "affect more than the individuals" and "create an atmosphere of uncertainty for all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir." She called for the "urgent" need to address these cases and proposed the formation of a review committee to "systematically reassess such cases."

She also proposed four primary objectives for a review committee to address the dismissal cases. First, she emphasized the need for a reevaluation of dismissals. This would involve conducting fair and thorough reviews of each case, allowing affected individuals or their families the opportunity to present their side and ensure that due process is upheld. Second, Mehbooba called for immediate humanitarian assistance for families facing urgent financial and emotional hardships due to abrupt dismissals. She cited the family of Nazir Ahmad Wani as an example of those in critical need and urged prompt action to secure financial relief and expedite the processing of entitlements.