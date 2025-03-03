ETV Bharat / bharat

Meghwal Calls For Safer Digital Space For Women, Urges Vigilance Against Cyber Crimes

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday stressed on the need to create a safer digital environment for women, ensuring their dignity and participation in nation-building.

Speaking on the rising threat of cyber crimes during his address at the Final Law Review Consultation on "Cyber Laws Relating to Women" and Cyber Awareness Programme by the National Commission for Women (NCW), Meghwal urged citizens, especially women, to adopt strong passwords and limit sharing personal information on social media.

“Use strong passwords and share minimal personal details online. Cyber offenses are such that we often get trapped unknowingly. Avoid long conversations with strangers and remain vigilant while interacting with unknown people online. If a cyber crime occurs, report it to the police immediately,” he said.

Meghwal also highlighted the government’s efforts to address emerging challenges in the digital space, including artificial intelligence (AI)-driven misinformation campaigns, cyberbullying, fake profiling and video manipulation. "The new laws we have enacted address these issues comprehensively. We have incorporated provisions to deal with AI-based misinformation, digital arrests and other cyber-related offenses,” he said.

The minister stressed the need to create a safer digital environment for women, ensuring their dignity and participation in nation-building. “Cyber security is a critical issue and it is essential to understand its relationship with women. Women must continue to contribute to the country’s progress without fear. Cyber crimes should not deter them from moving forward,” he said.