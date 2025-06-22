Meghalaya Police Arrests Security Guard In MP In Connection With Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Shillong: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police on Sunday arrested a security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a senior officer said.

The SIT had on the previous day arrested a property dealer for concealing a bag belonging to Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, who hid it in a flat in Indore after the murder last month. With the fresh apprehensions, the total number of people arrested in the case rose to seven.

"Meghalaya Police SIT arrested one Silome James from Bhonrasa toll-gate in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh while he was trying to flee to Bhopal around 8 pm on Saturday. He is a property dealer and had leased a building in Heera Bagh Colony in Indore where Sonam had stayed and kept the jewellery and other items she took with her after the incident," East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Later, they nabbed a security guard, identified as Balla Ahirwar, from his village around 2 am on Sunday. He was posted at the property. The two will be produced in a court in Indore, seeking a transit remand for being taken to Shillong for further investigation, he added.

Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 and his mutilated body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam, accused of conspiring with her alleged lover to kill her husband, surrendered on June 8 before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, while four other accused have been arrested from different locations in MP and UP.