Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror: Sohra Tourist Guide Satisfied As Police Arrest Suspects

Sohra: A local tourist guide who tipped police about the suspected killers of Madhya Pradesh newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly hired by his wife Sonam, has expressed satisfaction over his information helping police crack the case.

Sonam along with the three hit men have been arrested by the police weeks after the couple were reported missing in Meghalaya where they went on a honeymoon.

Albert Pde, the guide at Mawlakhiat told PTI, "I am happy that the criminals are finally behind the bars." "We stand vindicated. Those who tried to tarnish the image of Sohra and its people as violent have now been exposed," said a visibly relieved Pde.

Pde had told the police that he saw the couple accompanied by three male tourists while climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23.

According to the tourist guide, the four men, including Raja, were walking ahead while the woman was behind. “The four men conversed in Hindi," he said, admitting that he was not very conversant in the language. According to reports, Pde had initially offered his services to walk them to Nongriat on May 22, but they refused and hired another guide identified as Bha Wansai, who dropped them at Shipara homestay.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: A Chronology Of Events

Indore newlyweds--Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi arrive in Meghalaya on May 21

The couple goes missing on May 23

Raja's highly decomposed body with fatal head injuries is found on June 2 near Weisawdong falls following which the bloodstained machete and other items were also recovered by the police.

Police on Monday, June 9 arrested Sonam, from Indore, for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja during their honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya.

Raja was killed by men allegedly hired by Sonam, who went 'missing' and surfaced in UP's Ghazipur where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station after the arrest of three assailants -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- in overnight raids.

The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi indicated that he was hit twice with a sharp object on his head, officials at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) said.