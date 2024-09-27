Meghalaya Govt To Deny Landing Permission To Flight Carrying Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

Guwahati: After Arunachal Pradesh, Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has faced stiff opposition from different organisations in Meghalaya regarding his proposed plan to kick start the Gau Dhwj Sthapana Yatra, a rally seeking to protect the cows and ban cow slaughter.

The Meghalaya government has decided to write to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) asking them to deny landing facilities to the entourage of the spiritual leader, who had not taken any permission to take out any rally in any parts of the state.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang has said that the government has assessed the situation and taken a decision to write to the AAI to deny landing permission to the chartered flight of the spiritual leader tomorrow. Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was supposed to land at the Umroi airport in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Saturday.

He said that the government after assessing the situation has promulgated Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi district to ensure that law and order is maintained.

It may be recalled that members of Student Bodies and Civil Society Organisations on Friday protested at the Umroi airport in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district following information that the spiritual leader is scheduled to arrive and land at the Umroi airport near Shillong today.

Sources in the Ri Bhoi district administration said that the spiritual leader or none of his organisations sought any permission to hold the rally in the district or Shillong. On Thursday, the spiritual leader faced stiff opposition in Arunachal Pradesh when the members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union restrained him from exiting the Hollongi airport and forced him to return.

The governments of Nagaland and Mizoram had already denied permission for the Gau Dhwaj Yatra, an event promoting a ban on cow slaughter, citing concerns of public disturbance and referencing Article 371(A) of the Constitution. The Nagaland government, which is an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), decided to deny permission to it.

