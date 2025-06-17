Exclusive | Meghalaya CM Slams Negative Portrayal Of State For Honeymoon Murder Case, Says Northeast Safe Haven For Tourists

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when the high-profile murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghubansi during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya has made national headlines, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday claimed that not only Meghalaya but the entire Northeast is a safe haven for tourists.

His statement assumes significance following the fact that "several people and a section of national media' have created an 'unverified' negative picture concerning the safety and security of tourists visiting northeastern states following the ghastly murder case.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sangma said that time and again, Meghalaya has proved to be a safe place for tourists. "People need not worry. The entire northeast is a tourist-friendly place, as our people are very friendly and have shown that despite varied narratives, we have prayed for the departed soul (Raja Raghubanshi) and their family members. That is how we are and the entire northeast is," he added.

He said the false narrative highlighted by a section of people and the national media of the incident severely hurt them. "We will come back stronger and ensure that not only Meghalaya but the entire Northeast is safe," he added.

Sukanta Majumdar, the Minister of State (MoS) for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has informed the Parliament that Meghalaya received the most tourists after Assam in the northeast in 2024-25.

He said as many as 13,71,674 domestic tourists visited the hill state, the highest in the region after Assam's 76,12,720, during the 2024-25 fiscal. The period also saw 19,973 foreign tourists visiting Meghalaya, which was the fourth highest in the region. Sikkim received 93,908 foreign tourists, followed by Tripura (66,708), Assam (23,818), and Meghalaya. The strife-torn Manipur received the least domestic (57,701) and foreign (3,688) tourists during the period.

Majumdar said in 2023, India saw 2.12 million tourists from Bangladesh, the highest after the United States, representing 22.3 per cent of total foreign tourist inflow. In total, 1,20,78,776 domestic and 2,21,050 foreign tourists visited the eight northeastern states during the period, Majumdar added.

The Murder and the False Narrative

Raja and Sonam Raghubanshi got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 2 from Sohra in the East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

On June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A search continued for Sonam, who later emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the early hours of June 9. She later surrendered to the police, followed by the arrest of her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and the three contract killers hired by them to murder Raja.

"We have been maintaining since the beginning that the initial inputs were quite clear that the locals were not involved in the incident. But we did not have evidence then. So, we are relieved in one way as the fact is clear now," said Sangma.

He said a section of people and "responsible channels" have targeted the northeast, including Meghalaya, and created a false narrative. "Yes, now we are clear that no local people were involved in this particular incident," he said.

Sangma said that the information and narrative highlighted after the murder not only targeted the government and the police, but also went on to target the people of Meghalaya. "In general, the people of the northeast have been targeted, which is the sad part. A very wrong narrative was created. We expect that those who spread the narrative would think about it and voluntarily apologise, as what they did was wrong," said Sangma.

"I have respect for those individuals who have openly apologised for the negative narrative. I hope other people will also come forward and voluntarily apologise and send a positive message," he added.

The Damage is Done

Sangma said the damage has already been done in one way. "And a lot of narrativity has gone up. Even now, we can see that some people continue to create wrong narratives about the northeast and Meghalaya based on the particular incident. The damage is already done, and now the question is, how do we move forward from here? asked Sangma.

He said his government wants to take it positively and appeal to those people who have created the narrative to rectify it from their end. "I also appeal to the people at large that Meghalaya and the northeast have always been a safe place which have always welcomed the tourists and respected them. A large number of people and their livelihoods depend on tourism. We hope the people who have created the damage will rectify it," he said.

Sangma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was concerned about the investigation. "The Home Minister asked me about the facts, the incident and the evidence. I have shared with him certain facts and information, and based on which he was satisfied and suggested that I continue the work," he recalled.

Sangma said Shah asked him to expedite the investigation due to public concern. "I told him that our police are very close to cracking the case," he added.

On CBI enquiry, he said, "Looking into all investigations and actions that are taking place and the way Meghalaya Police have done their job, I think we all are satisfied. Therefore, I don't see any reason to bring in CBI or any other agency."

Sangma, however, said his government may think over the option once the chargesheet is filed. "Let this investigation be over and let the chargesheet be filed. Post that, if there is a need and people have doubts, we will see the situation. But as of now, I don't see that there is any need for other agencies to come into the picture," he added.

"The locals help the tourists as they are also the source of their livelihood. They become volunteers when it comes to the safety and security of our tourists," said Sangma.

Sangma said his government may take several steps to build up confidence again. "We are exploring all options like putting up more CCTV cameras at critical locations, forming tourist police or volunteers or engaging and training local people in a much more proactive manner," he added.