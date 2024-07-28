ETV Bharat / bharat

Meghalaya CM 'Deeply Disappointed' Over Controversial 'Last Supper' Tableau At Paris Olympics

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

In the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, there was a scene from Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles, that sparked controversy among some Catholic clergy and far-right politicians. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condemned the matter, stating religious sentiments must be respected.

Meghalaya CM 'Deeply Disappointed' Over Controversial 'Last Supper' Tableau At Paris Olympics
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (ETV Bharat)

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said he is deeply disappointed over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring drag queens and other performers, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

This segment of the performance has drawn significant attention and attracted criticism from some quarters. Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting 'the Last Supper' at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act, Conrad said in a post on X.

Held along the Seine River, the spectacular four-hour event on Saturday featured global stars such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. Among the performances was a scene that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know
  2. Paris Olympics sells a record 9.7 million tickets, more available

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said he is deeply disappointed over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring drag queens and other performers, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

This segment of the performance has drawn significant attention and attracted criticism from some quarters. Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting 'the Last Supper' at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act, Conrad said in a post on X.

Held along the Seine River, the spectacular four-hour event on Saturday featured global stars such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. Among the performances was a scene that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know
  2. Paris Olympics sells a record 9.7 million tickets, more available
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEGHALAYA CM ON PARIS OLYMPICSMEGHALAYA CM CONRAD K SANGMACONRAD DISAPPOINTS OVER LAST SUPPER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.